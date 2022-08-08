Memorial livestock auction for Redmond native, avid FFA and 4-Her, crash victim raises over $80,000

A memorial for Redmond native and avid FFA and 4-Her Maddie Griffiths, who was 23 when she was killed in a June car crash, raised over $80,000 at this weekend's Deschutes County Youth Livestock Auction, funding an endowment to create two scholarships. You can learn more at a GoFundMe page, https://www.gofundme.com/f/maddie-griffiths-memorial and you can view the memorial livestream at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Yi1A342VQE

