Bend Brewing Company plans to give the inside a makeover; remodel changes coming soon
Bend Brewing Company is going to undergo some changes. The company is planning a remodel starting on the 24th. The remodel will last for two months, and the inside should be open for Christmas and New Years. Plans include re-doing the bar, all of the seating area, a new entrance door, and flooring. While construction is happening inside, there'll be a Bend Brewing Company beer hall, outdoors, with a heated tent. The tent will have a big LED screen playing games you want to see.