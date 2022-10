Olivia Knox is performing all her favorite songs, including her new EP, at the Tower Theatre in Bend Saturday night. Knox said her EP will be dropping next month. She graduated from Bend High and knew she wanted to pursue music. Knox said she didn't know she would be dropping out of college and pursing music full-time. Her career took off on TikTok overnight.

