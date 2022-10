The third annual pumpkin-carving party took place Sunday at Think Wild , the wildlife hospital and conservation center east of Bend. It was another "spook-tacular" event to get everyone set for Halloween. Families brought their own pumpkins, ready to take part in a wildlife-themed pumpkin carving or painting contest. Think Wild provided pumpkin-carving supplies, paints and Halloween candy.

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.