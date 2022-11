The first-ever Central Oregon Labor History Conference took place in Bend on Saturday. The event was held in the Brooks Room at the Deschutes County Library, and free to the public. The conference focused on educating people on the labor movement's history, shedding light on the history of labor in Oregon.

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.