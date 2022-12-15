Shepherd’s House Ministries overflow shelter plans for daytime hours

Those offering shelter space in Central Oregon are looking to expand hours when it gets dangerously cold. Because of the demand for space lately, Shepherds House is already planning to open its overflow space at mountain view fellowship church next week. The overnight shelter is open at night from 6 pm to 7 am. When it gets below 25 degrees or if there's high winds during the day they plan to be open -- 8 am to 5 pm. Shepherd's House Ministries said it will try to announce the days for the warming hours ahead of time.

