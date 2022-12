Fourth Friday Art Walks allow you to take in art around Sisters. The self-guided tour showcases artists from across the Pacific Northwest. Visitors can enjoy a scenic stroll through downtown Sisters, taking in a number of art galleries. The Sisters Art Association says it's committed to bringing together arts, culture and community.

