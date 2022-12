ODOT said several vehicles slid off Cascade Lakes Highway on the road to Mt. Bachelor Thursday morning, prompting a temporary closure. Other issues arose on highways around the region, including near Santiam Pass. No serious injuries were reported. An ODOT spokeswoman offered some advice on how to travel safely.

