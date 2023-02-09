Valentine’s gift pop-up shopping event Saturday in downtown Bend
Need a special Valentine's Day gift? You might find it at a special pop-up event Saturday at The Commons in downtown Bend.
Need a special Valentine's Day gift? You might find it at a special pop-up event Saturday at The Commons in downtown Bend.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.