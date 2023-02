Saturday's Polar Plunge at Riverbend Park drew hundreds of participants and topped $45,000 in funds raised for the Special Olympics, including $500 from Deschutes County DA Steve Gunnels and his formally attired 'Blue Blazers' team.

