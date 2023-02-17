COCC hosts Black Excellence Art Showcase

Central Oregon Community College is hosting an art exhibition of local Black artists, titled “Black Excellence Art Showcase,” through Feb. 24 at the Pinckney Gallery on the Bend campus.

The Black community-focused exhibition, organized by COCC’s Afrocentric Studies Club, is a first for the college and includes works from COCC students as well as local elementary school, middle school and high school students and other community members, including first Bend Creative Laureate Mosley Wotta.

A collaborative community art project that celebrates Black femme individuals, organized by COCC art instructor June Park, is also on display.