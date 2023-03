Saturday is Rodeo Day at Hoodoo, but you don't have to hit the slopes to have some fun this weekend, as Carly Keenan tells us. Be sure to check out even more weekend events at http://events.ktvz.com .

Carly Keenan is a multimedia journalist and producer for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Carly here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.