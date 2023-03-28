‘Camerata in a Cave’ is a cappella concert in a special setting
Wanderlust Tour is offering a 'Camerata in a Cave' concert coming up April 15 at Juniper Preserve, formerly Pronghorn Resort, featuring local a cappella group Bend Camerata.
