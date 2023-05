BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Saving Grace and the Happy Gir ls run threw a heroes celebration at Riverbend Park Saturday. The event celebrated Saving Grace's staff, volunteers and survivors. People got to listen to music, enjoy food and take fitness classes, as well as play games and participate in the Happy Girls Run.

