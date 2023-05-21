People clean out their garages to get rid of old, unused bike parts for Bicycle Bonanza Day

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It's springtime, and there was a chance to do some helpful spring cleaning with your old bikes Sunday. There was a Bicycle Bonanza Day held at Troy Field in downtown Bend. It was an opportunity to get rid of your old, unused bicycles, bike parts, helmets and tires. All the parts went to the nonprofit Bicycle Re-Source of Bend , which has been dedicated for years to connecting bikes with folks who need them.

