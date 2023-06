Dozens of bikers hit the road Saturday morning from Wildhorse Harley-Davidson Powersports in Bend. About 60 took part in the Shop with a Cop Poker Run , sponsored by the Rodehouse Biker Church. All proceeds go to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office for the program that pairs kids and first responders for a holiday shopping excursion.

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.