Families checking out books at the downtown Bend Library got a special furry surprise Sunday morning -- it was Parsley the rabbit. And Parsley is no ordinary bunny -- he's a therapy rabbit. The fluffy, spotted bunny is a 3-year-old rescue, certified through Pet Partners , a therapy animal program.

