June is International Pollinator Month, bringing attention to the importance of pollinators and plants. To celebrate, Pollinator Pathway Bend decided to host a pair of garden tours Sunday of their demonstration gardens. One was at the Al Moody Garden, the other at Franklin's Corner.

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.