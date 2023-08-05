Central Oregon Olympian Ashton Eaton holds track camp for young kids in La Pine

An Olympian is back home in Central Oregon, giving young kids a lesson on the track at La Pine High School. Kids ages 6-11 got to learn from Ashton Eaton; those age 12-18 will have their special day on Sunday. Eaton, a two-time Olympic decathlon gold medalist, has made his way back to his hometown of La Pine. Dozens of kids got to test their skills on the track field for the Ashton Eaton Track Camp . There they got to experience running, jumping and throwing stations.

