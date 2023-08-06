Families and businesses soak in the last day of this year’s Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo

It was the last day of the Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds on Sunday. It was a final day to eat way too much kettle corn and go on rides that can make your head spin -- and of course do some shopping. As the fair ended it's five-day run, vendors said it's been a good week for their business. The last day at the fair was a bit cloudy and cooler, which some fairgoers prefer to hot days.

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.