Children get opportunity to stock up on snacks, prizes as Kid’s Korner Mobile Food Pantry visits Sunriver

The Giving Plate has a food pantry on wheels, just for kids! It's called the Kid's Korner Mobile Pantry, which made a stop in Sunriver Saturday. It's for kids, up to 17 years old, to choose all kinds of snacks inside the rolling pantry, from fresh fruit to granola bars. Also, kids have an opportunity to earn Kid's Korner cash. For example, if you recite a poem, you get $10 in Kid's Korner cash. With it, you can pick different prizes inside the pantry.

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.