Children get opportunity to stock up on snacks, prizes as Kid’s Korner Mobile Food Pantry visits Sunriver
The Giving Plate has a food pantry on wheels, just for kids! It's called the Kid's Korner Mobile Pantry, which made a stop in Sunriver Saturday. It's for kids, up to 17 years old, to choose all kinds of snacks inside the rolling pantry, from fresh fruit to granola bars. Also, kids have an opportunity to earn Kid's Korner cash. For example, if you recite a poem, you get $10 in Kid's Korner cash. With it, you can pick different prizes inside the pantry.