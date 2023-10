Jillian Fortner talked Saturday with two of the many artists at this weekend's Bend Fall Festival, Joel Stockdill and Yustina Salnikova, who have traveled around the world, creating fanciful sculptures out of recycled materials, such as this caterpillar composed of reclaimed cardboard.

