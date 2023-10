Glenn Voelz, a local author and professional ski patroller, has written a book about the history of search and rescue in Oregon, telling the story of those dedicated volunteers. He'll be at an event on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at Roundabout Books - more info here: https://www.roundaboutbookshop.com/event/store-author-event-oregon-search-rescue-glenn-voelz

