From the two-day Bend Design conference to a Saturday Fall Farm Day, Bola Gbadebo has some interesting events for you to check out. Find many more at http://events.ktvz.com .

Bola Gbadebo is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bola here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.