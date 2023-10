BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It's almost time for Halloween, a time where people dress in fun costumes and check under the bed for monsters. Craft Kitchen and Brewery hosted their fourth annual Trunk or Treat event Saturday for families and their kids. At the event, there was three trunks where the backs were decorated -- the cars were filled with candy, free books, and dog treats.

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.