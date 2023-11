Commute Options organized a Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day in Bend, a national day honoring a brave 6-year-old girl who walked to a school in Louisiana in 1960 as the first and only Black student. Matt Draxton spoke with those on hand Tuesday morning.

