Matthew Draxton

Multimedia Journalist, NewsChannel 21 at Sunrise Co-Anchor, NewsChannel 21

I am excited to be part of the Sunrise Team here at KTVZ, and also share your stories as a Reporter.

My passion for writing started when I was a kid, from creating imaginative stories in my notebook and sharing those stories with loved-ones at family events. This manifested into a passion for research during my college career and subsequently journalism, both rooted in my desire to find answers and feed my curiosity about the world.

I was born and raised in San Jose, California. I spent the last four years at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, receiving a degree in Political Science, a minor in Ethnic Studies, and a concentration in Global Politics/International Relations. Additionally, I was nominated for the 2023 Undergraduate Research Paper Award and I was fortunate enough to graduate with a research publication in Cal Poly’s research journal, the Paideia Journal of Political Science.

While at Cal Poly SLO, I was heavily involved in student government, partaking in numerous leadership roles. I served as President’s Designee on the President’s Executive Cabinet, as well as the University Union Advisory Board. Within this role, I became a member of the Diversity & Inclusion Committee, and chaired the Campus Dining Committee. Off-campus, I worked diligently as an Event Coordinator for a local venue expanding many skills in the hospitality industry.

After graduating, I moved up to Bend in late July and began working as an Event Captain at Tetherow Resort. I am extremely grateful for the experience and friends I’ve made while working in this capacity!

Through my involvement in many different things, the greatest thing I gained from these experiences is my strong work ethic that I am excited to devote to KTVZ, and the local community.

I’ve also always been an outdoor enthusiast. Taking part in my favorite activities such as hiking, running, and kayaking has been some of my top priories since moving to Bend and I’m happy to say that this ambition has been successfully fulfilled!

I am extremely grateful for this opportunity, and look forward to committing my energy to uplifting the voices of Central Oregon. If you have any stories that you want to share, please feel free to reach out to me at matthew.draxton@ktvz.com.