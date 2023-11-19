People gather at Peace Corner in Bend to remember those who died in road crashes
November 19th is World Day of Remembrance for road traffic victims. There was a public gathering Sunday in downtown Bend at Peace Corner on Newport Avenue and Wall Street, to remember those who have lost their lives. Bend Bikes, along with city councilors Mike Riley and Ariel Mendez ,were there, to hold a moment of silence for those injured or killed this past year. In Bend, six people have died in road crashes this year.