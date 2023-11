Two of Santa's reindeer spent a few hours Monday at the Coastal store in Redmond. From 2-6 p.m., Santa and the reindeer met with kids, and gave out free hot cocoa and candy canes. When the reindeer named ‘Cookie’ and ‘Elf’ aren’t working with Santa, they live at the Timberview Farm in Springfield.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.