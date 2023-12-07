Bend High honors longest living Pearl Harbor veteran on National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

December seventh is a day which will live in infamy....now, National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Bend has one of the longest living survivors of the Japanese attack on peal harbor. On Thursday, it is the 82nd anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii. And Bend High honored, 102 year old navy veteran, Dick Higgins, at the ceremony. Students, staff and other veterans celebrated Higgins and his sacrifices. They read the names of 33 Bend High graduates who died in World War two, along with six MIA World War two Bend High alumni.

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.