Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Our sky will stay mostly clear Monday night. Lows will be scattered through the 40s and northwest winds will back off to 5-10 mph.

The rotation of cooler air around that low pressure will cool us down to the mid to upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, but skies will stay sunny.

For the rest of the week and through the coming weekend, we will stay sunny, with highs in the low 80s.