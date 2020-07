Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will become mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the 40s.

Sunny skies and a warming trend will have us in the low 90s by Saturday, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s

We may see a few thin clouds Sunday, and highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunny skies and the low 80s will carry us through the middle of next week.