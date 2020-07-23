Sunny and cooler

Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Skies will be clear Thursday night as lows dip into the mid 40s.

Winds will stay breezy up to 20 mph, with gusts up to 25 out of the northwest.

Sunny skies will stick around going into the weekend, but a cooler northwest flow will keep our highs in the low to mid 80s through Saturday.

Lows will be in the 40s into the weekend.

Sunday will mark the beginning of a warmup that will have us back in the 90s right through the middle of next week.