Major storm sweeps into Oregon, High Desert: rain, snow and power outages

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Just as predicted, the strongest storm of the season swept into Oregon and the High Desert on Friday, bringing heavy rain, snow and winds gusting past 40 mph that knocked out power to thousands in Bend and Jefferson County.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the east slopes of the Cascades for 4 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday, with 10-20 inches of snow expected above 4,000 feet and 3-6 inches in the La Pine, Sunriver and Sisters areas, as well as winds gusting to 50 mph.

A winter storm warning was in effect in the northern Cascades until 8 p.m. Friday, with heavy snow above 4,000 feet -- 4-10 inches at pass levels and 10-20 inches above 5,000 feet, as well as winds gusting to 50 mph.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible," forecasters warned.

Major wind-related outages Friday morning affected nearly 2,000 Pacific Power customers in northeast Bend, about 2,600 in Crooked River Ranch and more than 1,800 in the Three Rivers area west of Culver.

Pacific Power spokesman Drew Hanson said at least 11,000 customers were without power, from the north-central coast to the Portland area and Central Oregon.

A line was reported damaged at Crooked River Ranch, and crews were assessing the other causes, shooting for restoration by 9 to 9:30 a.m. Check their Oregon outage page here for updates.

Central Oregonians awakened to heavy rain and wind, with winds gusting as high as 46 mph at Bend Airport.

Two crashes on Highway 97 north of Bend blocked some lanes for a time before 8 a.m. during the soggy, blustery morning commute. At least one person was transported to St. Charles Bend, but there was no word of any life-threatening injuries.

NewsChannel 21 Chief Meteorologist Bob Shaw said the major storm was bringing rain and wind for many, but heavy snow south of Bend, with challenging travel and a stormy weekend ahead. On the plus side, Mt. Bachelor could have 3-4 feet of snow by Monday, with more on the way.