Foggy mornings, with clear days

Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Thursday's lows will be in the 20s, with partly cloudy skies and a chance of more freezing fog.

Skies will be clearer Friday, but watch for that fog in the morning. Highs will be in the upper 40s, then fog will settle into many areas again overnight as lows dip into the teens.

Saturday, we will see highs in the mid 40s, but clouds will thicken later in the day. A chance of mixed showers and freezing fog will be with us much of Saturday night, but this will be a brief and weak system.

Skies will become mostly sunny Sunday and highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Expect to see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies going into next week, with highs in the low to mid 50s.

