Heavy rain to hit Oregon wildfire burn area this weekend

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Heavy rains are expected in Western Oregon this weekend, including in areas burned by this fall's wildfires.

The heavy rains bring the possibility of mudslides and flooding in areas where ground cover and trees burned in the Labor Day fires.

The National Weather Service tells the Statesman Journal that the Willamette Valley could see 1 to 3 inches of rain. Santiam Canyon — which has unstable soils from wildfires — could see 3 to 5 inches of rain.

The coast could see 4 to 6 inches and higher elevations in the Cascade Mountains could see up to 9 inches of precipitation.