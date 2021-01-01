Bend ends 2020 with a warm and dry December, much like the rest of the year

Weather

Prineville too, but fall precipitation was still close to normal; snowpack okay

PENDLETON, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend residents experienced a warmer and drier December than normal, befitting a year that was much the same, the National Weather Service office in Pendleton said Friday.

According to preliminary data, temperatures at Bend Airport averaged warmer than normal during the month of December.

The average temperature was 34.9 degrees, which was 3.9 degrees above normal.

High temperatures averaged 43.7 degrees, which was 4.3 degrees above normal. The highest reading was 63 degrees on the 9th. Low temperatures averaged 26.2 degrees, which was 3.5 degrees above normal. The lowest was 15 degrees, on the 23rd.

There were 21 days with the low temperature below 32 degrees but just one day when the high temperature stayed below freezing.

Bend's precipitation totaled 0.74 inches during December, which was 1.46 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation - at least .01 inch - was received on 12 days, with the heaviest, 0.18 inches, reported on the 17th.

Bend's precipitation in 2020 totaled 9.59 inches, which was 1.77 inches below normal. Since October, however, the water year precipitation at Bend has been 4.10 inches, which is just 0.09 inches below normal.

December snowfall totaled just 0.1 inches, reported on the 12th.

Bend's outlook for January from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for above-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation. Normal highs for Bend during January are 41.1 degrees and normal lows are 24.5 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 1.53 inches.

Meanwhile, temperatures at Prineville Airport also averaged warmer than normal during the month of December.

The average temperature was 35.4 degrees, which was 3.1 degrees above normal. High Temperatures averaged 46.9 degrees, which was 6.0 degrees above normal. The highest temperature was 64 degrees on the 9th. Low temperatures averaged 23.9 degrees, which was 0.1 degrees above normal. The lowest was 11 degrees, on the 29th.

Prineville's precipitation totaled 0.64 inches during December, which was 0.80 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation -at least .01 inch- was received on 11 days with the heaviest, 0.21 inches reported on the 6th.

Precipitation in 2020 totaled 8.48 inches, which is 2.20 inches below normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at Prineville has been 2.54 inches, which is 0.91 inches below normal.

Snowfall totaled 1.3 inches. The heaviest snowfall was 0.8 inches reported on the 6th. The greatest depth of snow on the ground was 1 inch on the 6th.

The Prineville outlook for January from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for above-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation. Normal highs for Prineville during January are 42.8 degrees and normal lows are 25.4 degrees. The 30 year normal precipitation is 1.12 inches.

Regionally, the Natural Resources Conservation Service's automated SNOTEL telemetry data shows the Upper Deschutes-Crooked River Basin at 93% of normal for the average snow-water content as of Friday, with precipitation at 87% of normal.