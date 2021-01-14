More cloudy skies…

Weather

Good morning and happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

We had a dry December, and January is shaping up to be the same. We will not see any strong chances for rain or snow today or through this weekend, although there is about a 20 percent chance for some rain and snow in the La Pine and Sisters areas. For the rest of us though, this week we will only see cloudy skies and above-average temperatures.

Expect calm winds for us today, 5-10 mph. According to the Roberts Field almanac, the expected high of 50 today is eight degrees above average. Those temperatures will stay with us into next week as well, as we continue to see a warm January.