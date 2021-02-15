Northwest winter storm leaves widespread power outages, possible flooding

Weather

330,000 in Oregon without power Monday AM; more heavy snow in mtns.

SEATTLE (AP) — A winter storm that blanketed the Pacific Northwest with ice and snow over the weekend is causing lingering problems. More than 300,000 Oregonians were still in the dark Monday after heavy snow and then ice brought down tree branches.

Meanwhile, flooding was a concern in parts of Idaho and Washington state, where storm drains are blocked.

Milder Pacific air arrived Monday in western Washington, with rain expected and snow melting.

Heavy snow is still falling in the Cascade Range, bringing concerns about avalanches. Mountain passes could see 15 to 30 inches of new snow through Tuesday night.

Portland General Electric’s map of power outages listed 288,922 customers without electricity, most in Clackamas County. At least 4,000 power lines were brought down by ice and tree limbs and multiple transmission lines were severely damaged by the storm that swept through this weekend.

Officials in Boise, Idaho, were concerned about thousands of storm drains that could be clogged by snow and ice, causing flooding.

Gov. Kate Brown news release:

Governor Brown Issues Statement on Continued Severe Winter Weather and Power Outages in Willamette Valley

(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown issued the following statement today on the continued severe winter weather and power outages across the Willamette Valley:

“Last night's weather continued to create widespread outages throughout the Willamette Valley, with more than 330,000 Oregonians without power as of this morning," said Governor Brown. "While utility crews are making progress, the weather is leading to new outages faster than the pace of restoration, with the tri-county area now being the hardest hit.

"Utilities in our region have never experienced such widespread outages, including during the September 2020 wildfires. The state of emergency I declared on Saturday will ensure that all necessary state resources are available on the ground to help Oregonians impacted by this winter storm.

“I want to thank all the local and state workers, first responders, and utility crews who continue to work around the clock in incredibly difficult conditions to clear roads, restore power, and aid families in need. I am also incredibly grateful for work crews who have stepped in from other states to assist.

"If you or your loved ones are among the thousands who have been impacted, please know that crews are working as fast as they can to restore power. Please do not call 911 unless it is for a life-safety emergency. Use 211 or your local non-emergency line for assistance or information about services in your area.

“Oregonians in impacted communities should remain home as much as possible, as road conditions remain poor. Check on your neighbors and loved ones when you can do so safely. Please help our first responders by staying home when you can.”

Warming Shelter Resources

Severe weather shelters and warming spaces are available in Multnomah County for Oregonians in need. More information is available at 211 or 211info.org. In Washington County, call 211 or Community Connect at 503-640-3263. Information on Clackamas County warming centers is available here.

Sign up for Public Alerts

Please use 911 for life-safety emergencies only; instead call 211, sign up for Public Alerts for updates, or call non-emergency lines for assistance:

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office: 503-655-8211

503-655-8211 Hood River Sheriff’s Office: 541-386-2711

541-386-2711 Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office: 503-823-3333

503-823-3333 Washington County Sheriff’s Office: 503-629-0111

503-629-0111 Marion County Sheriff’s Office: 503-588-5032

503-588-5032 Oregon State Police: 800-442-0776

Report Power Outages

Please also do not call 911 to report downed power lines and outages. Please call your electric company or cooperative instead:

PGE: 800-544-1795

800-544-1795 Pacific Power: 1-877-508-5088

1-877-508-5088 Hood River Electric: 541-354-1233

541-354-1233 Salem Electric: 503-362-3601

503-362-3601 West Oregon Electric: 503-429-3021

Road condition updates are available at ODOT's Trip Check page.

More information about Governor Brown’s state of emergency declaration is available here.