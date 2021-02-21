Wash. avalanche danger prompts closures of Snoqualmie, Stevens passes

Weather

SEATTLE (KTVZ) — The highways over Snoqualmie and Stevens passes will close Sunday evening due to heavy rains and increased avalanche danger, according to the Washington State Department of Public Transportation.

I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass will be closed to traffic starting at 6 p.m. Sunday. Traffic will be stopped eastbound at milepost 34 near North Bend and westbound at milepost 70 near Easton, milepost 84 near Cle Elum, and milepost 106 near Ellensburg, KING reported.

US 2 over Stevens Pass will also be closed to traffic in both directions from milepost 58 at Scenic to milepost 64.5 at the Summit starting at 6 p.m., the station said.

Avalanche control operations are scheduled to start on US 2 at 7 a.m. Monday.

There is no estimated time for reopening for either Snoqualmie or Stevens Passes, but WSDOT said an update will be provided Monday morning.

The Northwest Avalanche Center (NWAC) reported Saturday an avalanche warning has been issued for all zones in the Central Washington Cascades, including Stevens and Snoqualmie passes.

Several mountain passes in Washington have received above average snowpack this season.