Fair weather … for now

Skies will stay mostly clear Thursday night and we will see some cold lows. With light southerly breezes, our lows will be dropping into the teens.

We can expect plenty of sunshine the next couple days, and our highs will be reaching near 60 degrees by Saturday.

A very weak and brief system will push through Sunday and taper off Monday. It will bring a slight chance of some scattered showers and cooler temperatures. Highs will return to the mid 50s by Wednesday.

