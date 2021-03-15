A few clear days before more mixed showers

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Lows will dip into the teens and northwest winds at 5-15 mph will stay fairly gusty. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies by Wednesday.

A chance of rain showers will settle in Thursday, our warmest day of the week, with highs around 60.

Highs will be in the low to mid 50s through the coming weekend. Lows will be in the mid 20s to low 30s.

We will see a chance of mixed showers from Thursday night through Sunday.

