Quiet for a few days

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Clear skies Monday night will help our lows drop to the mid 20s. Breezes will become light and variable after midnight.

Quite fair conditions will prevail for the next several days, with only a couple brief interruptions. Wednesday night and Friday night, we have a chance of seeing some mixed showers roll through, and they may stretch into the following mornings.

These will be brief encounters, and apart from them, we will see plenty of sunshine, with highs ranging from the mid 50s to the mid 60s.

