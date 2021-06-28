Historic heat wave could put major strain on Central Oregon’s power grid

Weather

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Head inside, shut your windows, crank the A/C up -- and hope you don't blow out your power.

With the historic, record-setting heat wave lingering for several days this week, many people are heading inside and using air conditioning to keep cool. And that can put a massive strain on the electric grid.

While there were no reported outages in the area Monday morning, Sunday afternoon and evening saw about 800 Pacific Power customers in Bend and Redmond lose power for several hours.

When California hit record heat in recent days, officials issued a bulletin urging residents to conserve energy, saying the electric grid would be straining to meet evening demand. A similar situation arose in Texas recently.

