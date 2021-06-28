Skip to Content
Weather
By
today at 10:45 AM
Published 10:22 AM

Historic heat wave could put major strain on Central Oregon’s power grid

MGN

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Head inside, shut your windows, crank the A/C up -- and hope you don't blow out your power.

With the historic, record-setting heat wave lingering for several days this week, many people are heading inside and using air conditioning to keep cool. And that can put a massive strain on the electric grid.

While there were no reported outages in the area Monday morning, Sunday afternoon and evening saw about 800 Pacific Power customers in Bend and Redmond lose power for several hours.

When California hit record heat in recent days, officials issued a bulletin urging residents to conserve energy, saying the electric grid would be straining to meet evening demand. A similar situation arose in Texas recently.

Jack Hirsh is speaking to local power providers and will have a full story starting on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.

Bend / Central Oregon / Deschutes County / Local News / News / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Jack Hirsh

Jack Hirsh is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Jack here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content