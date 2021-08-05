Two watches and warnings still in place for Central Oregon

Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Two watches and warnings are in place for the region. A fire weather warning will be with us until Thursday at 11 pm and an air quality alert until Friday at noon.

Showers will subside this evening and we will get some partial clearing Thursday night. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s, with gusty westerly winds.

Skies will continue to clear and we will see cooler temperatures Friday. With plenty of sunshine, look for highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s through the weekend and into next week.

The warmup will begin Tuesday, and by Wednesday we will be back in the mid-90s.

