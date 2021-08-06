Cool and breezy through the weekend

Weather

Happy Friday, Central Oreogn!

Our skies will stay clear Friday night, with a little smoky haze. Lows will be in the 50s, with gusty southwest winds at 10-20 mph.

We're expecting a few thin clouds and highs in the 80s Saturday, dropping to the upper 70s Sunday. Areas to our north may see a slight chance of scattered showers later in the day Sunday.

Sunshine will be with us going into next week. We'll keep these cooler temperatures Monday. The warmup starts Tuesday, and we will be near 100 degrees for highs by Thursday.

