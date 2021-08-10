Skip to Content
Get ready for 100-degree weather

Temperatures Wednesday will get up to 100 degrees for most of us in Central Oregon. That's about 12 degrees above average. A heat advisory for Bend, Madras, Redmond, Prineville and Warm Springs will expire on Saturday.

We are also still seeing slightly hazy skies. Despite those hazy skies, air quality is mostly good for Central Oregon. Air quality in the high lakes area is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

We are also seeing chances for thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday at 20 percent throughout the region.

