100-degree temperatures and hazy skies

Weather

The heat advisory we have been talking about all week is finally here and will be with us the next few days. Across the region, we can expect temperatures in the triple digits up until Saturday.

We are also seeing some mild smoke in the area causing moderate air quality in some parts of Central Oregon. The high lakes area has seen the worst air quality, fluctuating between moderate and unhealthy.

There are chances for thunderstorms throughout our area on Friday at about 20 percent.

We'll see the hazy skies and warm temperatures clear up by Sunday.