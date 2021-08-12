A couple more days of 100-degree weather

Weather

We're close to the end of the week, but we still have a couple days left of 100-degree temperatures throughout the region.

Temperatures have been slowly cooling off since our heat advisory started yesterday. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s for tomorrow for most of us, while parts of Jefferson County will continue to see temperatures at or above 100.

Hazy skies will continue as well until we start to see clearer skies on Sunday.

Then we will hit a cooling trend next week, as temperatures dip into the 80s.