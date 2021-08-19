Air quality alert in place for Deschutes County

Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Hazy skies will stay with us Thursday night, with gusty northwesterly winds up to 25 mph. Lows will be average in the mid to upper 40s, then winds will become light and variable after midnight.

An air quality alert is in place for Deschutes County until 3 p.m. Friday.

We will see cool temperatures staying with us through the weekend, along with a few thin clouds and a chance of some smoky haze. A modest warmup will have us in the mid 80s next Tuesday and upper 80s Wednesday. That smoky haze could be with us at various levels as long as wildfires continue to burn.

